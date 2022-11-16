Ambiguity a sticking point for industry in FDA’s computer software assurance draft

After years of dialogue between the U.S. FDA and industry, the agency’s long-awaited draft guidance for computer software assurance (CSA) for manufacturing facilities signaled a new, less cumbersome approach to validating these systems. However, drug and device manufacturers registered concerns about a lack of clarity in the draft, including 23andMe Holding Co., which said the draft’s references to methods that merely “help to fulfill” validation requirements leave too much gray area to be helpful.