Immuno-oncology

Bonum Therapeutics raises series A financing to advance conditionally active therapeutics

Bonum Therapeutics Inc., a spinout of Good Therapeutics Inc., which Roche Holding AG acquired in August, has announced a US$93 million series A financing. Bonum is developing new therapies based on the proprietary platform of allosterically regulated, conditionally active therapeutics developed by Good Therapeutics. The core platform makes possible the engineering and development of a wide range of medicines.