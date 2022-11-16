BioWorld - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Bonum Therapeutics raises series A financing to advance conditionally active therapeutics

Nov. 16, 2022
Bonum Therapeutics Inc., a spinout of Good Therapeutics Inc., which Roche Holding AG acquired in August, has announced a US$93 million series A financing. Bonum is developing new therapies based on the proprietary platform of allosterically regulated, conditionally active therapeutics developed by Good Therapeutics. The core platform makes possible the engineering and development of a wide range of medicines.
