Cancer cells use, impersonate neurons to grow

Two studies published this week have reported new insights into the role of the nervous system in tumors outside of the brain. Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine have identified a role for pain-sensing neurons in helping oral carcinomas cope with nutrient starvation, and that this interaction could be blocked by the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP)-targeting migraine drug Nurtec ODT (rimegepant; Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd.).