Long lung COVID gives broader insights into fibrotic lung disease

An in-depth investigation of the underlying causes of pulmonary symptoms that in some cases persist for months following recovery from the acute stage of COVID-19 has found a distinctive proinflammatory signature in the plasma and airways of affected patients. The research could provide an explanation for the ongoing interstitial lung disease and fibrosis seen in patients who were hospitalized with severe COVID-19, and also point to neutrophils as a specific therapeutic target.