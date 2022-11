Strong clinical data bumps biopharma stocks to a high point

An uptick in positive clinical data reported in recent months has helped nudge the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) to its highest point this year. BBI is up by 15.58%, significantly higher than the 1.36% increase recorded at the end of August, just as statistically significant clinical results began to roll in from a number of biopharma companies.