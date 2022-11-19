Nephrology

Preclinical data presented for Maze Therapeutics’ APOL1 pore function inhibitor MZ-301

Maze Therapeutics Inc. recently presented data from preclinical studies of a small-molecule APOL1 pore function inhibitor, MZ-301, describing the compound’s in vitro and in vivo activity. APOL1 G1 and G2 genetic variants are associated with an increased risk of progressive kidney diseases in African ancestry people. There are no APOL1-targeted therapies addressing the underlying driver of these diseases.