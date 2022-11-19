BioWorld - Saturday, November 19, 2022
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Nephrology

Preclinical data presented for Maze Therapeutics’ APOL1 pore function inhibitor MZ-301

Nov. 18, 2022
No Comments
Maze Therapeutics Inc. recently presented data from preclinical studies of a small-molecule APOL1 pore function inhibitor, MZ-301, describing the compound’s in vitro and in vivo activity. APOL1 G1 and G2 genetic variants are associated with an increased risk of progressive kidney diseases in African ancestry people. There are no APOL1-targeted therapies addressing the underlying driver of these diseases.
BioWorld Science Conferences New compound Nephrology