FDA victory in hand, Tzield-bearer Provention goes to battle in type 1 diabetes

Provention Bio Inc. scored approval from the U.S. FDA of the BLA for Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv), an intravenously given, anti-CD3-directed antibody, as the first and only immunomodulatory treatment to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adult and pediatric patients ages 8 and older with stage 2 T1D.