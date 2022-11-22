Endocrine/Metabolic

TLC-6740 demonstrates multiple metabolic benefits in vivo

Scientists from Orsobio Inc. and affiliated organizations have described preclinical data for the novel liver-targeted mitochondrial protonophore TLC-6740, being developed for the treatment of metabolic disease. In vitro, mild mitochondrial uncoupling caused by TLC-6740 had pleotropic metabolic benefits in multiple cell lines. TLC-6740 increased mitochondrial potential, oxygen consumption rate and tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle flux, and it also inhibited de novo lipogenesis with EC50 values of 6.9 µM.