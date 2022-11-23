Medtronic stock drops with mixed 2Q report

Medtronic plc guided investors’ expectations lower for the balance of its fiscal year, citing pummeling from foreign exchange rates, continued delays in elective procedures and ongoing supply chain issues. In response, the stock (NYSE:MDT) dropped from its close at $82.43 on Monday to open at $76.91 Tuesday. The company reported $7.59 billion in revenue for the first half of its fiscal 2023. That represented a 3% drop on a year-over-year basis, missing consensus expectations of $7.7 billion, in part because of a $457 million foreign currency hit.