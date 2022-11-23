FDA divisions to develop pilot for companion diagnostic performance criteria

The companion diagnostic (CDx) has been a mainstay of oncology care for several years, but Richard Pazdur, director of the U.S. FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE), said recently in a public forum recently that the notion of a single CDx for an investigational drug has not served patients well. Pazdur said OCE and the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health are working on a pilot program that would entail the publication of performance standards for the tests used in these trials, a development that would lead to more routine development of lab-developed tests (LDTs) for these studies and thus undercut any incentive to develop a patented in vitro diagnostic for that purpose.