Reistone reports positive phase III results for ivarmacitinib in atopic dermatitis

Reistone Biopharma Co. Ltd. said both doses of the JAK1 inhibitor ivarmacitinib, tested against moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in a multinational phase III trial, met the study’s co-primary endpoints, delivering significant improvements on a common measure of disease severity vs. placebo. It’s the first National Class A new drug for AD that is designed and developed in China, according to the company.