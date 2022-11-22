As IPOs have slowed significantly in 2022, so have the debuts of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) targeting the life sciences industry, primarily due to two looming threats. This time a year ago, BioWorld had tracked 60 IPOs of SPACs searching for biopharma or med-tech targets and nearly 30 SPACs that had secured acquisitions. For 2022, there are 21 SPACs currently searching, and only two of those went public this year. As for completed M&As involving SPACs, there have been 17 this year and another nine that are pending. The slowdown in SPAC IPO activity is a reflection not only of a struggling economy, but also of new proposed U.S. SEC rules that would tighten the grip on going public via a SPAC.

GSK pulls blockbuster hopeful Blenrep from U.S. market

As GSK plc pulls Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) from the U.S. market, the biotech giant will watch a lot of revenue go with it. Phase III confirmatory study data for the already-approved multiple myeloma drug fell short of meeting requirements for the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval regulations, so the agency asked GSK to take the drug off the market. The monotherapy was predicted to produce peak annual sales of £3 billion (US$3.56 billion) for the London-based company if approved in earlier stages of the disease. The treatment had gained approval for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. An antibody-drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen, Blenrep is only available in the U.S. and EU markets on condition that GSK produced data confirming a survival benefit, which the confirmatory trial was designed to provide.

Catalym closes $51M series C round to accelerate visugromab development

Catalym GmbH raised €50 million (US$51.3 million) in a series C round to expand and accelerate phase IIa development of visugromab (CTL-002), a first-in-class growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15) inhibitor, across a range of solid tumor indications. Recruitment onto the phase IIa study began in February. The Munich-based company originally planned to recruit patients across five indications, but promising phase I data has prompted it to add several additional cohorts.

EU adopts directive to break corporate glass ceiling

After shelving it for the past decade, the EU Parliament this week adopted a directive forcing large publicly listed companies to break the glass ceilings that have allowed a men-only mentality to thrive in corporate boardrooms and executive suites across much of Europe. The Women on Boards Directive will require public companies to have women in at least 40% of their nonexecutive director posts or 33% of all director posts by the end of June 2026. Companies with fewer than 250 employees will be exempt. “We are finally giving women a fair chance to be in top corporate positions and improving corporate governance. . . . We are removing one of the main hurdles for women to get the 'top jobs': informal male networks. From now on, competence will count more in a selection procedure than ever before, as will transparency,” said Evelyn Regner, co-rapporteur.

Newco news: Opna Bio recasts mental retardation protein as cancer immunotherapy target

Swiss-American startup Opna Bio SA launched this week with a $38 million series A, a Science paper on one of its targets, and a pipeline stretching from preclinical to phase II. The money came from Longitude Capital and Northpond Ventures, with additional participation from Menlo Ventures. Part of the pipeline, and part of the leadership – including CEO and co-founder Gideon Bollag – came from Plexxikon Inc. Opna’s work focuses on breakthrough target fragile X mental retardation protein (FMRP), better known – so far – to neuroscientists than cancer researchers. Mutations in FMR1, the gene that codes for FMRP, cause fragile X syndrome, a neurodevelopmental syndrome that is characterized by mental retardation and autism-like symptoms.

