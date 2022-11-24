BioWorld - Thursday, November 24, 2022
See today's BioWorld ScienceSee today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Cancer

Innate immunity can drive radiation-induced abscopal effect

Nov. 23, 2022
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
A combination of radiation therapy and CD47 blockade induced an abscopal effect in animal studies even in animals that lacked T cells, researchers reported in the Nov. 21, 2022, online issue of Nature Cancer. The findings are “the first demonstration of T-cell-independent abscopal response,” co-corresponding author Edward Graves told BioWorld. “We’re not trying to say that all abscopal responses are macrophage-mediated. There are plenty that require T cells,” Graves clarified. But “there is another avenue of abscopal responses that has not been reported. ... All the abscopal literature is about stimulating an adaptive response.”
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech BioWorld Science Science Cancer Immune Immuno-oncology