Rapidai ICH platform eliminates false positives, targets smaller intracranial hemorrhages

Rapidai Inc. received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for release of intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) triage technology that reduces notification fatigue in doctors swamped by calls to treat hemorrhages that turn out to be false positives. In a test sample sent to the regulatory agency, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system demonstrated a sensitivity rating of 97% detecting genuine hemorrhages and 100% specificity for a false positive rate of zero.