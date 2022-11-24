BioWorld - Thursday, November 24, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

PIE Act reintroduced in U.S. House of Representatives

Nov. 23, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. House of Representatives has resurrected the Pre-approval Information Exchange (PIE) Act, a bill that would bolster the prospects for drugs and devices by improving communications with payers prior to U.S. FDA clearance or approval of the product. The supporters of the legislation, a bipartisan group of members of the House Energy and Commerce (E&C) Committee, see the legislation as essential as a means of overcoming some of the ambiguities in a 2018 FDA guidance pertaining to communications between manufacturers and payers, and thus a replay of one of the more interesting methods of critiquing an FDA guidance.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory