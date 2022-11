The FIX is in: Uniqure NAbs FDA clearance for gene therapy Hemgenix in hemophilia B

The U.S. FDA gave its go-ahead for Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), Uniqure NV’s one-time gene therapy – the first for the treatment of adults 18 and older living with hemophilia B. Patients have been waiting “maybe beyond two decades” for a new therapy, Uniqure CEO Matthew Kapusta said. Hemgenix emerged from pioneering work by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University College London.