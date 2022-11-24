BioWorld - Thursday, November 24, 2022
EU breaking boardroom glass ceiling

Nov. 23, 2022
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
After shelving it for the past decade, the EU Parliament this week adopted a directive forcing large publicly listed companies to break the glass ceilings that have allowed a men-only mentality to thrive in corporate boardrooms across much of Europe. The so-called Women on Boards Directive, formally adopted Nov. 22, will require EU-based public companies to have women in at least 40% of their nonexecutive director posts or 33% of all director posts by the end of June 2026. Companies with fewer than 250 employees will be exempt.
