Gastrointestinal

AGMB-101 seen to confer hepatoprotection in preclinical studies

Acute liver failure (ALF) occurs when an acute injury to the liver is not compensated by the liver’s endogenous regenerative capacity, resulting in impaired liver function. Accelerating the liver’s regenerative capacity by activating the MET-hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) signaling pathway was the aim of this research. AGMB-101, developed by Agomab Therapeutics NV, is an agonist antibody targeting MET that was tested in two murine models of ALF.