Immuno-oncology

CCR2-targeted STING ISAC TAK-500 shows promising results as cancer immunotherapeutic

Activation of the cGAS-STING pathway activates the immune system through the production of type I interferons. There is knowledge that myeloid cell populations are among the most sensitive to STING agonism. Investigators at Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. presented results on TAK-500, an immune stimulant antibody-drug conjugate (ISAC) composed of an antibody linked to a STING agonist for delivery to CCR2+ cells.