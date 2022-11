Immuno-oncology

Molecular culprit identified in counterproductive therapy response

Treatment with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors is not effective in all cases, and around 10% of melanoma patients actually experience a rapid deterioration, a phenomenon known as hyperprogressive disease. Some studies have linked hyperprogression to specific immune cell populations or genes, and it remains unclear if this complication can be directly attributed to checkpoint immunotherapy or not.