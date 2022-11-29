Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Computational platform identifies chemicals to trigger cell conversion

A computational platform that used single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data could quickly predict the best chemical compounds to use to convert cells from one type into another for use in research or cell therapies. The work, published in the Nov. 17, 2022, issue of Stem Cell Reports, was a collaboration between the lab of Hongkui Deng, a professor and director of the Key Laboratory of Cell Proliferation and Differentiation at Peking University in Beijing, and the lab of Antonio del Sol, a professor at the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine at the University of Luxembourg.