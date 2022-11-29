BioWorld - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Boston Scientific enters bariatric market with $417M acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery

Nov. 29, 2022
By Annette Boyle
While other large med-tech companies are slimming their portfolios, Boston Scientific Corp. plans to beef its up considerably with the acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for $10 per share for the 41.7 million shares outstanding or $417 million. Including the debt assumed, the all-cash deal has an enterprise value of $615 million. The $10 per share price represents a 67% premium to the Nov. 28, 2022, $6 close for Apollo shares. The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2023.
