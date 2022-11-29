Former PTO commissioners come out in support of latest US Senate push for patent reform

U.S. Supreme Court case law on patent subject matter eligibility has provoked several attempts by Congress to rewrite the statute, but there are lingering concerns about the latest proposal, the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2022. Among these concerns is that the revised set of exceptions to subject matter eligibility might take time to work through both in terms of litigation and patent prosecution, but the bill has the support of a number of stakeholders, including two former commissioners of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO).