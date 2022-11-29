Astrazeneca plc is beefing up its cell therapy capabilities in immuno-oncology by acquiring Neogene Therapeutics BV for an initial outlay of $200 million. There’s up to $120 million more on the table for undisclosed milestones and what the companies called a “non-contingent consideration.” Even without the additional earnouts, the deal represents a profitable return for Neogene’s shareholders. The firm had raised $110 million in a series A round just over two years ago, which represented the largest A round in Europe that year. Since then, it has started to move it first program, an autologous engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy directed against up to five neoantigens, toward a phase I trial in patients with solid tumors.

Cajal raises $96M to accelerate neurodegeneration drug discovery

Cajal Neuroscience Inc., a startup seeking new targets to use in medicines for neurodegeneration, has launched with the completion of a $96 million series A financing led by The Column Group and Lux Capital. The company, inspired by the pioneering work of Santiago Ramón y Cajal, is focused on the "mechanistic, spatial and temporal complexity of neurodegeneration" to determine "how, where and when different mechanisms contribute to disease."

$52M series A fuels RNA-focused Rgenta’s work in cancer, neurology

Rgenta Therapeutics Inc. scooped up $52 million in a series A round led by AZ-CICC Healthcare Investment Fund, with participation from all existing investors and new backers that include Korean Investment Partners and Delos Capital. Founded about two years ago, Rgenta develops RNA-targeting medicines in cancer and neurology. The firm deploys an integrative discovery platform designed to analyze massive amounts of human genomics data to identify regulatory sites in RNAs amenable for selective modulation by small molecules, and then rapidly screens to find drug-like prospects.

US approvals and global regulatory activity at lowest point this year

As the days have grown darker throughout November, global regulatory activity and U.S. approvals have continued to drop, marking the month as the slowest of 2022. Compared with this time last year, regulatory news is down by 9% and FDA approvals are down by a quarter. On top of that, new molecular entity clearances in the U.S. are at a six-year low. With only one month to go, the U.S. FDA has approved 135 drugs and biologics, including supplemental filings. Each of the prior five years had upwards of 182 by the end of November, indicating a drop of at least 25.8%.

Two deaths reported ahead of Eisai-Biogen’s presentation of phase III data on Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab

The shadow of two patients’ deaths hovers over Eisai Co Ltd. and Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment, lecanemab, as the companies prepare to present phase III study data on the drug later today at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference. Responding to a Nov. 27 story in Science that refers to a “second death” of a patient who was taking lecanemab, Eisai stated, “All the available safety information indicates that lecanemab therapy is not associated with an increased risk of death overall.” In September, the phase III confirmatory study Clarity met both primary and secondary endpoints. The anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody reduced clinical decline on the global cognitive and functional scale by 27% at 18 months compared with placebo for treating mild cognitive impairment due to AD and mild AD with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain.

Also in the news

