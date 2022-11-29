BIA rallying biopharma to oppose changes to UK tax credit system

The U.K. Bioindustry Association (BIA) is in an eleventh hour fight against changes to R&D tax breaks that it estimates will result in a £400 million to £800 million (US$480 million to $960 million) cut in payments to the sector. The changes will see cash credit claims reduced from 14.5% to 10%, cutting payments from 33 pence per £1 of spend to 18.6 pence per pound of spend from April 2023. Along with other tweaks, this is an effective 50% cut for biopharmas that do not pay any corporation tax because they are loss-making.