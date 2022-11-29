BioWorld - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
BIA rallying biopharma to oppose changes to UK tax credit system

Nov. 29, 2022
By Nuala Moran
The U.K. Bioindustry Association (BIA) is in an eleventh hour fight against changes to R&D tax breaks that it estimates will result in a £400 million to £800 million (US$480 million to $960 million) cut in payments to the sector. The changes will see cash credit claims reduced from 14.5% to 10%, cutting payments from 33 pence per £1 of spend to 18.6 pence per pound of spend from April 2023. Along with other tweaks, this is an effective 50% cut for biopharmas that do not pay any corporation tax because they are loss-making.
BioWorld Regulatory Europe