Neurology/Psychiatric

Researchers report discovery of small-molecule inhibitors of COQ8A

The archetypal UbiB protein COQ8 has human homologues COQ8A and COQ8B, both with well-established connection to human disease, with inactivating mutations in COQ8A resulting in autosomal recessive cerebellar ataxia. Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and affiliated organizations have now recently reported the discovery of small-molecule inhibitors of COQ8A.