Integra acquires Surgical Innovation for up to $140M

Integra Lifesciences Holding Corp. agreed to acquire Surgical Innovation Associates Inc. (SIA) in a deal that could be worth $140 million, the companies reported. Integra will pay $50 million on closing, expected by the end of the year. The company will pay an additional $90 million contingent on achievement of certain revenue and regulatory milestones through 2026.