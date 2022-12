FDLI Digital Health Conference

US FTC preparing to ‘think outside the box’ regarding the definition of health information

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has moved decisively in the area of mergers and acquisitions recently, but the agency also has a footprint in the enforcement space for health data disclosure. The FTC’s Ronnie Solomon said in a Dec. 1 public meeting that the agency will begin “thinking outside the box about what health information is in the 21st Century,” adding that the FTC is eyeing a more stringent enforcement regime regarding personal health data disclosures in the coming new year.