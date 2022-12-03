BioWorld - Saturday, December 3, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
RSNA 2022

One X-ray predicts MACE risk; steroids reduce pain, increase damage in knee osteoarthritis

Dec. 2, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The ability to inexpensively predict events such as stroke and heart attack is something of a holy grail for cardiologists, and a new study presented at this year’s annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North American (RSNA) provides just that capability. A study of an algorithm developed to examine a single chest X-ray suggests that the data generated by the algorithm can be as effective in establishing the patient’s risk of these events as a standard approach that relies on information that isn’t always readily available to the clinician.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular U.S.