Uromems initiates first-in-human study of its smart implant for treating SUI

Uromems SAS reported the successful completion of the first-in-human implant of a smart, automated artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) device for treating stress urinary incontinence (SUI). This initial pilot study recently saw the first male patient implanted with the Uroactive System at Paris’s La Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital and is considered by the company to be a key milestone in the technology’s development.