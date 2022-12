Lepu Medical’s micro-guidewire is approved for FFR measurement

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has been given the green light from China’s NMPA for its disposable micro-guidewire. Beijing, China-based Lepu Medical confirmed to BioWorld that this micro-guidewire was approved for fractional flow reserve (FFR) measurements in adult patients with coronary artery lesions during coronary angiography and interventional procedures.