Ocular

Opus Genetics cleared to enter clinic with OPGX-001 gene therapy for LCA5

Opus Genetics Inc. has received FDA clearance for its IND application for a first-in-human phase I/II trial of OPGX-001 in patients with Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) resulting from biallelic mutations in the LCA5 gene (LCA5). The trial is due to start in the U.S. early next year (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT05616793).