Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. won early approval from the U.S. FDA of Rezlidhia (olutasidenib) capsules for adults with relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (mIDH1) as detected by an FDA-cleared test. Regulators had assigned the compound a Feb. 15, 2023, PDUFA date.

An oral, small-molecule, inhibitor of mIDH1 designed to reduce 2-hydroxyglutarate levels, Rezlidhia is designed to restore normal cellular differentiation of myeloid cells. Shares of South San Francisco-based Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL) were trading at 97 cents, up 28 cents, or 41%.

Rezlidhia’s regulatory green light was supported by data from the open-label phase II study testing the compound as monotherapy at a dose of 150 mg twice daily in 153 mIDH1 patients. The efficacy-evaluable population totaled 147 patients who started Rezlidhia at least six months prior to the interim analysis cutoff date of June 18, 2021, and who had a centrally confirmed IDH1 mutation. Established as the primary endpoint was a composite of a complete remission (CR) plus a complete remission with partial hematological recovery (CRh). The latter is defined as less than 5% blasts in the bone marrow, no evidence of disease, and partial recovery of peripheral blood counts (platelets >50,000/microliter and absolute neutrophil count >500/microliter).

Results showed a 35% (51/147) CR+CRh rate, with a median duration of response (DoR) of 25.9 months. The median time to CR or CRh was 1.9 months, and of the patients who achieved the primary endpoint of CR+CRh, 92% (47/51) were CRs with a median DoR of 28.1 months. Rezlidhia proved well-tolerated in the study; the adverse event profile was largely characteristic of symptoms or conditions experienced by patients with AML undergoing treatment. Differentiation syndrome turned up in 16% of patients, manageable in most cases with dose interruption and corticosteroids. Increases in liver function parameters manifested in 23% of patients, and most cases were manageable with dose modifications.

The approval sets up Rigel to compete with Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC, which sells Tibsovo (ivosidenib), an AML therapy in the same class. Servier gained the compound when it bought Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s oncology business in a December 2020 deal valued at up to $2 billion, plus royalties. The agreement included $1.8 billion cash up front for the portfolio and as much as $200 million in regulatory milestone rewards for the investigational glioma treatment vorasidenib. Rigel, for its part, brought aboard Rezlidhia by way of an August 2022 worldwide licensing pact with Forma Therapeutics Inc. Forma banked an up-front payment of $2 million. Terms called for an additional $17.5 million upon the achievement of certain near-term regulatory, approval and first commercial sale milestones, with another $215.5 million possible if the drug met development and commercial goals. Novo Nordisk A/S completed its buyout of Forma in October of this year.

About 20,000 cases of AML are diagnosed annually in U.S., and as much as 9% of the cases are classed as mIDH1-positive, r/r AML appropriate for Rezlidhia. “While much of Rigel's commercialization leverages an already extensive network of hematology and oncology physicians, health care providers, and patients established by Tavalisse [fostamatinib], the company has readied a sales team to distribute Rezlidhia to patients by the second half December,” when the product will launch, Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis wrote in a report. Rigel will disclose the price then. Pantginis maintains a “buy” rating on Rigel shares with a $15 price target. The stock has reached a 52-week high of $3.52 and a low of 64 cents. Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia, was approved by the U.S. FDA in April 2018.