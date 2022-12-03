BioWorld - Saturday, December 3, 2022
Rigel’s ‘around the clock’ effort pays off, Rezlidhia cleared early for AML

Dec. 2, 2022
By Randy Osborne
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ahead-of-deadline approval from the U.S. FDA of Rezlidhia (olutasidenib) twice-daily capsules for adults with relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) came as a surprise to the company, but followed encouraging interactions, “including a very positive midcycle review meeting,” said CEO Raul Rodriguez, adding that the firm will “redouble our efforts to make sure we're able to convey the information supporting this product” to the marketplace. Regulators had assigned the compound a Feb. 15, 2023, PDUFA date.
