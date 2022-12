Cancer stocks languish amid challenging markets

All gains made throughout the summer have vanished as the BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) has hit its lowest point in 2022. Down 41.9% this year, BCI diverged in October from the path taken by both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), both of which are moving upward. Still, NBI is down 7.8% and DJIA is down 5.4% for the year.