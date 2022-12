Regenlife presents details of study examining efficacy of its photobiomodulation tech in Alzheimer’s

At the recent Clinic Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco, Regenlife SAS presented the design for its Light4life study examining the therapeutic efficacy of the RGn600 device. This trial on more than 100 subjects will evaluate the cognitive impacts of new photobiomodulation technology.