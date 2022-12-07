BioWorld - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Ekso Bionics steps out with $10M acquisition of exoskeleton unit from Parker Hannifin

Dec. 6, 2022
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
In a move that put Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. on a path to walk over other firms developing exoskeletons, the company acquired the Human Motion and Control (HMC) business unit from Parker Hannifin Corp. The deal expands Ekso’s lower-limb exoskeleton line to include the Indego Personal and Indego Therapy devices, which like its own exoskeleton platform, help patients recovering from stroke or spinal cord injuries walk again. The transaction also includes the development of related robotic-assisted orthotic and prosthetic devices.
