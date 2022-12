PAS for Abiomed Impella RP shows poor outcomes for patients not eligible for pivotal study

The U.S. FDA reported that the post-approval study (PAS) for the Impella RP by Abiomed Inc. of Danvers, Mass., demonstrated that the device performed well for patients who would have been eligible for the pivotal study, providing a 69.7% survival rate at 30 days after device explant.