FDA gives high sign to 3D anatomic modeling platform for face and jaw

Ricoh USA Inc. recently received U.S. FDA clearance for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) and orthopedic patient-specific anatomic modeling technology, using 3D printing technology developed by Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Stratasys Inc. for patient-specific representations of tissue and bone. The Ricoh 3D for Healthcare platform is described as an end-to-end workflow solution for designing and producing 3D-printed anatomic models for the mouth, jaws, face, skull and other CMF structures.