IABP recall catches up with Getinge’s Datascope subsidiary, triggering shortages

Getinge AB reported that intraortic balloon pumps (IABPs) manufactured by its Datascope subsidiary are in short supply following a recall of some of these devices in 2019. Getinge said manufacturing of units and parts is proceeding at the maximum pace allowed by supply chain volatility and recommended that hospitals facing shortages contact other nearby hospitals in the event of a lack of device availability.