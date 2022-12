Replimune sees efficacy for RP-1 in post-PD1 melanoma patients

Replimune Group Inc. has found consistent treatment efficacy in its pivotal phase II Ignyte melanoma study. The interim data strongly bolstered the stock (NASDAQ:REPL), which ended Dec. 7 with a 22% increase to $23.09. The new results for the combination treatment show what Replimune called clinically meaningful durable activity across the range of anti-PD1 failed cutaneous melanoma presentations, including in patients with moderate to high tumor burden, with 85% of responses ongoing.