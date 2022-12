FDA yanks Oncopeptides’ Pepaxto authorization for multiple myeloma

Shares of Oncopeptides AB dropped 35% Dec. 7 on the U.S. FDA’s request to withdraw marketing authorization of Pepaxto (melflufen), a drug that had gained accelerated approval in early 2021 for use in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The move followed a negative advisory committee vote in September 2022 and is based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase III Ocean study.