FDA makes holidays bright at Dexcom with G7 greenlight

Dexcom Inc. ends 2022 on a high note with broad clearance from the U.S. FDA for its G7 continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). The long-awaited 510(k) clearance encompasses use in people with all types of diabetes age two and older, positioning Dexcom to take advantage of expanded coverage of CGMs to include individuals on basal insulin-only for Medicare beneficiaries as proposed by CMS in October.