OIG sees issues with COVID-related add-on diagnostic testing

The U.S. Office of Inspector General examined the volume of tests for allergies and respiratory pathogens conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and found a few outlier testing labs that billed a conspicuous volume of such tests. While the agency recommended that the CMS examine these claims more closely, the results also suggest that enforcement action may be en route for the more than 160 labs identified as having filed a higher than typical volume of claims for these tests.