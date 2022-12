Site hound: Relmada phase III in depression dogged again by placebo hitch

Investigators at Relmada Therapeutics Inc. believe the same problem that plagued an earlier phase III effort called Reliance-3 – an “implausibly” high placebo response at certain sites – also foiled the latest phase III study (conducted at overlapping sites) known as Reliance-1, testing REL-1017 (esmethadone), meant as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.