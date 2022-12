Avenda’s AI-powered prostate cancer mapping platform navigates FDA clearance

Avenda Health Inc. secured FDA 510(k) clearance for its Iquest platform, which uses artificial intelligence to map the location of a tumor within the prostate. The visualization created provides better assessment of the extent of the malignancy and improves selection of treatments. Avenda raised $10 million in August to support development of Iquest, which guides the company’s Focalpoint laser ablation system.