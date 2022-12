MEI Pharma discontinues development of PI3K delta inhibitor outside Japan

MEI Pharma Inc. has discontinued the global development of its phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) delta inhibitor, zandelisib, outside Japan. “In light of FDA’s guidance, we no longer believe clinical development can be completed within a time period that would support further investment, or with sufficient certainty of the regulatory requirements to justify continued global development efforts,” said Daniel Gold, MEI’s president and CEO.