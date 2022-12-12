BioWorld - Monday, December 12, 2022
Cancer

Alterations in DNA repair genes predict long-term survival in ovarian cancer

Dec. 12, 2022
By Subhasree Nag
Ovarian cancer is ordinarily associated with poor survival; patients diagnosed with high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSC) have an overall survival of about 40% at 5 years and 15% at 10 years. Despite having similar histologic features, HGSC patients often experience highly variable outcomes and the underlying determinants for long-term survival (LTS) are largely unknown. In a study published online in Nature Genetics, a multi-institutional group of researchers tried to determine the molecular differences that drive LTS in patients with HGSC.
