Neurology/Psychiatric

ROCK2 inhibitor NRL-1049 reduces lesion burden in animal models of CCM

Cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMs) are vascular lesions in the central nervous system and in the brain that are tied with intracerebral bleeds and seizures, with an occurrence ratio of 0.4% to 0.9%. Seizure is the second most common symptom and >25% of CCMs are identified following an epilepsy diagnosis.