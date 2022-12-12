Neurology/Psychiatric

Newly developed murine model of Dravet syndrome may allow therapy research

Dravet syndrome is a type of congenital epilepsy caused by nonsense mutations in the SCN1A gene in about 20% of cases; SCN1A gene encodes the alpha subunit of the voltage-gated sodium channel Nav1.1. Spanish researchers and their collaborators have developed a novel murine model of Dravet syndrome; the model was developed by CRISPR/Cas9-generated A>T point mutation at nucleotide 1837 that converts Arg613 to a STOP codon, and which was introduced into exon 12 of the murine Scn1a gene using 129S1/SvImJ embryos.